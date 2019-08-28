North East Schools to face off on National Sports Day in the finals of the U14 Sub-Junior Boys, Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

Subroto Cup

New Delhi, August 28, 2019: The Subroto Cup International Football Tournament – Asia’s largest youth football tournament, will witness the final of U14 Sub-Junior Boys to be played on 29th August 2019 at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. The finals will be played on the momentous occasion of the National Sports Day of India between Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram and Unique Model Academy, Manipur. The winners will be rewarded with INR 3,00,000, while the runners-up will be awarded INR 1,75,000.

Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary VSM, Air Officer-in-charge-Maintenance will be the Chief Guest for the final of U-14 boys’, held at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium.

Saidan Secondray School, Mizoram earned their spot in the final defeating Betkuchi High School, Assam by 2-1 in the semi-finals while Unique Model Academy, Manipur defeated Estiqlal School, Afghanistan 4-2, on penalties, to set up the title clash tomorrow. Saidan School and Unique Model Academy have both played 4 games in their campaign and won all on their way to the final with Hunmawia (7) being the highest scorer for Saidan with 13 goals and Y. Monish (7) being the highest scorer for Unique with 6 goals.

The tournament this year are seeing a record participation from 112 teams including 16 international teams vying for the coveted winner’s prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys & Girls categories.

The U-17 girls’ and U-17 boys’ categories will start their matches on 30th August and 7th September, with the finals scheduled for 6th and 18th September, 2019, respectively. U-17 girls’ have 31, while U-17 boys’ have the maximum participating teams, 45.

Last year’s winners in the U-17 girls’ category, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Prothisthan (BKSP) will play their opening match on 30th August, 2019, the opening day for the category. In the U-17 boys’ category BKSP emerged as champions last season defeating Amini School from Afghanistan, both of who will start their proceedings on 7th September, 2019.

Apart from Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the other countries participating in this season include Nigeria, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan having representations across categories.

The tournament is organized by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Sports Authority of India.

Group Captain Deepak Ahluwalia, Honorary Secretary General, SMSES announced that Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Edition this year, has enhanced the prize money for the Winners and Runners-up in all three categories by Rs 50,000/-. The best player and best goal keeper awards have also been increased from Rs 40,000/- to Rs 50,000/-. Now the winners for the Sub Junior boys, apart from Cup, will walk away with an attractive cash prize of INR 3,00,000/-, while a cash prize for INR 4,00,000/- each will be awarded to Junior Boys & Girls. The Runners-up in the Sub Junior Boys category walk away with a cash prize of INR 1, 75,000/- while those in the Junior Boys & Girls would be earn INR 2, 50,000/- each.

Along with the Ambedkar Stadium, Subroto Cup 2019 round-robin games are being played at New Wellington Camp Ground, Race Course Road, Subroto Park Football Ground, Football Stadium at East Vinod Nagar in Patparganj, IP Extension, GD Goenka International School and Pathways World School. This year Transform Vicky are the official ball and Kitting Partner and accommodation for the participating teams are being arranged at Lemon Tree group of Hotels.