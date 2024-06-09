North Korea vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

North Korea and Myanmar lock horns at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the former gunning to swoop into the top two places on the final day. With six points in the bag, North Korea are currently third in Group B, just one point behind second-placed Syria going into the final day of the second round of the qualifiers.

The Samba of East Asia need to win here, and hope that Syria drop points against Japan.

Ranked 117th in the world, Sin Yong-nam's side are looking to reach the World Cup for just the third time in their history, and a first since 2010. Their narrow 1-0 win over Syria earlier this week has added some wind to their sails. Jong Il-gwan scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time to earn them all three points and also trim the gap between the sides.

Trending

On the other hand, Myanmar have failed to win any of their five qualifier matches in the second round so far. The Chinthe have drawn once: 1-1 vs Syria, and lost five times to sit at the bottom of their group with a single point in the bag.

With their progression hopes long gone, Michael Feichtenbeiner's side will aim to finish the round on a winning note.

North Korea vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four previous clashes between the sides, with North Korea winning on all four occasions.

North Korea have scored 16 goals against the Chinthe in four games, and conceded just once (6-1 in November 2023 in their earlier meeting of the ongoing qualifiers).

The Samba of East Asia are ranked 118th in the world, while the Chinthe are 163rd.

Michael Feichtenbeiner's side have conceded 24 goals in five qualifying matches of the second round, more than any side in the AFC zone.

Excluding their training matches, Myanmar are winless in their last six official games; their last victory was a 5-1 thumping of Macau in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, last October.

North Korea vs Myanmar Prediction

North Korea have their progression hopes on the line here, and could go all out against their out-of-form opponents. Having crushed the Chinthe 6-1 in their earlier meeting, the Samba of East Asia will feel confident of their chances and likely secure another big win.

Prediction: North Korea 4-0 Myanmar

North Korea vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: North Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No