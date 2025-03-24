North Korea vs United Arab Emirates Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

North Korea will face the United Arab Emirates at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium on Tuesday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Chollima have endured a difficult qualifying campaign so far and must win this week if they are to retain any chance of at least advancing to the next group phase.

They were thrashed 5-1 by Qatar in their last match, finding themselves five goals down midway through the second half before Kwang-hun Park came off the bench to net a late consolation goal with his maiden international strike.

The United Arab Emirates have performed fairly well in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and are close to confirming a spot in the next group phase. They were beaten 2-0 by Iran in their game on Thursday and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

The Whites remain third in Group A with 10 points and will confirm a spot in the next group phase with a win on Tuesday while a draw could also suffice.

North Korea vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two nations. North Korea have won two of those games while the UAE have won four times.

There have been four draws between the two sides including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Chollima are the joint-lowest-scoring side in Group A so far with a goal tally of six.

The UAE were ranked 63rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings and now sit 52 places above their midweek opponents.

North Korea vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

North Korea are on a four-game losing streak in competitive action and are winless in their last seven. They are arguably the weakest side in Group A and will have their work cut out this week.

The Whites are without a win in their last four matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday. They have had their struggles in this fixture in recent times but should have more than enough to come away with the win on Tuesday.

Prediction: North Korea 0-1 United Arab Emirates

North Korea vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

