Premier League 2018-19: North London is red again as Arsenal overcome Tottenham

The second derby that was played on Sunday between Arsenal and their bitter rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium turned out to be one of the best matches played between them in recent years.

From goals, tackles, fights, penalties, bookings and even send-offs, it was an absolute blockbuster.

The game had a some intense build-up before the first whistle was blown. Many Arsenal fans were infuriated with the decision to choose Mike Dean as the referee for the match; their beloved team had a tendency to do worse while he was officiating the game. The claim had some weight as well if you take into account some controversial instances from the past derbies.

Moreover, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had recently stated that his team’s biggest rivals were Chelsea rather than Arsenal. Therefore, Arsenal had a point to prove.

They went with the same team that had started against Bournemouth, with Mesut Ozil missing out again. Tottenham, after their exceptional win over Chelsea last weekend, had one change - Vertonghen coming on instead of Toby Alderweireld.

Arsenal started the game oozing with confidence. With 60,000+ fans behind the home team and constant attacks on both the flanks, everyone knew it was just time before Arsenal got the lead. And that’s exactly what happened.

They got the lead thanks to a hand ball penalty by Vertonghen inside the box, which was put to bed by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. That strike took Aubameyang ahead of Sergio Ageuro, making him the leading Premier League goal scorer.

The first half an hour belonged to the home team. They were pressing really well and their passing was just exquisite. But then it all changed in a matter of a few minutes.

Eric Dier leveled the scores by heading in a curler by Christian Ericksen, which was perceived as a weak save rather than a strong finish. Before Arsenal could get back to position, Tottenham scored again. This time it was their turn to get the lead via a penalty, which was put in by Harry Kane.

This came as double joy for Kane as not only did it give Tottenham the lead, but it also made him the only player to hit 8 goals in 8 consecutive North London derbies.

Unai Emery and his Arsenal went into half time with a one goal deficit. The manager would have definitely hoped that the team would take their performance to the next level in the coming half, the way they had done all throughout the season. And his wish came true.

Arsenal in the next 45 minutes put up a performance that any manager would feel proud of. Rather than feeling the pressure of a one-goal deficit in a high-stakes game, Arsenal started to dominate proceedings in terms of attack. This started when Emery substituted Lacazette and Ramsey in place of Iwobi and Mkhitaryan respectively.

Then came the time when Aubameyang showed everyone why he is considered one of the best strikers in the world as he belted in an absolute beauty. After that there was no looking back and Arsenal were absolutely brutal.

Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ramsey formed such a formidable trio of attack that it was too much to handle for the Tottenham defence. Lacazette and Torreira scored the third and fourth goal respectively, putting the match to rest and assuring Arsenal were back in the Top 4.

That was the primary goal for the Uruguayan in an Arsenal T-shirt, and his celebration showed how much the win meant to him.

This performance not only showed passion and determination to win a derby, but also proved that Arsenal are not a team which can be taken for granted anymore.