North Macedonia vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023 

North Macedonia will host Armenia at the Mladost Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side have struggled for results in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers so far and now look set to miss out on the final tournament in the summer. They were beaten 2-0 by Ukraine last time out, conceding a goal in either half. They were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

North Macedonia will now be looking to shake off their latest results and put out a positive performance in front of their home supporters this week.

Armenia have also hit a rough patch in the European qualifiers of late. They were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Latvia in their last group game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game as they handed the 11 Wolves their first victory of the tournament.

North Macedonia vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between North Macedonia and Armenia. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in November 2021, with the Lynxes running out 5-0 winners.

The visitors have one just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Armenia are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions, a run stretching back to June last year.

North Macedonia were ranked 66th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 25 places above their midweek opponents.

North Macedonia vs Armenia Prediction

North Macedonia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Armenia are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side win this one.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia

North Macedonia vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: North Macedonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)