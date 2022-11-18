North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

North Macedonia will host Azerbaijan at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje in a friendly on Sunday (November 20).
The Lions are coming off a 1-1 draw with Finland on Thursday. Enis Bardhi's 75th-minute penalty was cancelled out by Oliver Antman's opener for the visitors. Blagoja Milevski's side are now winless in their last four games, losing thrice.
The Balkan outfit were on the brink of a historic World Cup qualification in March after defeating Italy 1-0 in the UEFA playoffs semifinal. However, Portugal spoiled their party by inflicting a 2-0 loss in the final, denying them back-to-back major tournament appearances after they had made their debut at Euro 2020 last year.
Azerbaijan, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first appearance at the World Cup continue after failing to win a single qualifying game in Group A, collecting just one point in ten games. However, things seem to have improved lately for them, winning their last four games, including three in the UEFA Nations League.
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- North Macedonia have never lost to Azerbaijan in six clashes, winning three.
- North Macedonia and Azerbaijan played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting in March 2018.
- North Macedonia have won only three of their ten international games this year.
- Azerbaijan have won their last four games, after going the previous 13 without a win.
- Azerbaijan's 2-1 win over Moldova was their first friendly win of the year, having lost the previous two - a pair of 1-0 defeats to Malta and Latvia.
- North Macedonia haven't won either of their two friendlies this year - losing 1-0 to Saudi Arabia last month followed by a 1-1 draw with Finland on Thursday.
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction
North Macedonia have home advantage to rely on but also the psychological advantage, having never lost to Azerbaijan before. However, that doesn't mean a victory is a foregone conclusion, as Milli komanda are on a great run of form and could hold them to a draw.
Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Azerbaijan
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
