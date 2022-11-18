North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

North Macedonia will host Azerbaijan at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje in a friendly on Sunday (November 20).

The Lions are coming off a 1-1 draw with Finland on Thursday. Enis Bardhi's 75th-minute penalty was cancelled out by Oliver Antman's opener for the visitors. Blagoja Milevski's side are now winless in their last four games, losing thrice.

The Balkan outfit were on the brink of a historic World Cup qualification in March after defeating Italy 1-0 in the UEFA playoffs semifinal. However, Portugal spoiled their party by inflicting a 2-0 loss in the final, denying them back-to-back major tournament appearances after they had made their debut at Euro 2020 last year.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar



Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia



Portugal have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



#WCQ2022 #Qatar2022 FT:Portugal 2-0 North MacedoniaPortugal have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. FT: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia Portugal have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.#WCQ2022 #Qatar2022

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first appearance at the World Cup continue after failing to win a single qualifying game in Group A, collecting just one point in ten games. However, things seem to have improved lately for them, winning their last four games, including three in the UEFA Nations League.

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

North Macedonia have never lost to Azerbaijan in six clashes, winning three.

North Macedonia and Azerbaijan played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting in March 2018.

North Macedonia have won only three of their ten international games this year.

AzeFutbolll @azefutbolll

Moldova 1-2 Azərbaycan

Qollarımız:

28' Emin Mahmudov

42' Aleksey İsayev



Millimiz ardıcıl 4-cü qələbəsini qazandı!



#MilliKomanda #FriendlyMatch #Moldova #Azerbaijan Beynəlxalq yoldaşlıq oyunuMoldova 1-2 AzərbaycanQollarımız:28' Emin Mahmudov42' Aleksey İsayevMillimiz ardıcıl 4-cü qələbəsini qazandı! Beynəlxalq yoldaşlıq oyunu🇲🇩 Moldova 1-2 Azərbaycan 🇦🇿Qollarımız:28' Emin Mahmudov ⚽42' Aleksey İsayev ⚽Millimiz ardıcıl 4-cü qələbəsini qazandı! 💪🇦🇿#MilliKomanda #FriendlyMatch #Moldova #Azerbaijan https://t.co/eAGWLfDp0Y

Azerbaijan have won their last four games, after going the previous 13 without a win.

Azerbaijan's 2-1 win over Moldova was their first friendly win of the year, having lost the previous two - a pair of 1-0 defeats to Malta and Latvia.

North Macedonia haven't won either of their two friendlies this year - losing 1-0 to Saudi Arabia last month followed by a 1-1 draw with Finland on Thursday.

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction

North Macedonia have home advantage to rely on but also the psychological advantage, having never lost to Azerbaijan before. However, that doesn't mean a victory is a foregone conclusion, as Milli komanda are on a great run of form and could hold them to a draw.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Azerbaijan

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

