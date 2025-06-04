North Macedonia vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

North Macedonia will face Belgium at the Toše Proeski Arena on Friday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have a enjoyed a positive start to their qualification campaign and now sit atop Group J with four points from two games as they target their debut World Cup appearance.

They coasted to a 3-0 victory away at Liechtenstein in their group opener featuring goals from three different players including Girona man Bojan Miovski. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Wales in their second match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Miovski's go-ahead strike in the 90th minute before their opponents leveled things up at the death.

Belgium, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results over the past year and found themselves in the UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation Playoffs last time out. After a poor group stage performance, the Red Devils had to fight for their League A status in the playoffs, losing 3-1 to Ukraine in their first-leg clash before getting the job done on home turf days later with a 3-0 win.

Trending

The visitors will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this weekend and will be keen to kick things off on a positive note.

North Macedonia vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the fifth meeting between North Macedonia and Belgium. The visitors are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups picking up three wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in March 2013 which the Red Devils won 1-0 via a second-half strike from Eden Hazard.

North Macedonia have the best defensive record in Group J so far with just one goal conceded.

Belgium were ranked eighth in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 59 places above their weekend opponents.

North Macedonia vs Belgium Prediction

The Lynxes are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up six consecutive victories in that period. They are unbeaten on home soil in almost two years and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Belgium have had disappointing results in recent outings but remain the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should win this one.

Prediction: North Macedonia 0-2 Belgium

North Macedonia vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belgium to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More