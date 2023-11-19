North Macedonia vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2023

England only need a positive result in their final Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday to ensure a spot in Pot 1 for the draw.

Having lost four, drawn one and won two of their seven qualification matches, North Macedonia have failed to qualify for Euro 2024. They sit fourth in Group C with just seven points, behind England, Italy and Ukraine.

They fell to a 5-2 loss to Italy in their latest outing on Friday. Both their wins in the qualification stage have come against Malta and it's been a rather disappointing campaign for the Lions who had made it to the finals of Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, England have been the most dominant team in Group C, winning six and drawing one of their seven qualifying matches so far. They beat Malta 2-0 on Friday in their latest qualifier, thanks to an Enrico Pepe own goal in the 8th minute and a Harry Kane strike in the 75th.

It was a performance that left much to be desired from the Three Lions. They have a six-point unassailable lead at the top of Group C and even a draw will ensure their spot in Pot 1 of the 2024 Euros draw.

Owing to the sheer wealth of talent and depth of the England roster, players will continue to look to impress Gareth Southgate to be in contention for a spot in the squad for Euro 2024.

North Macedonia vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England are yet to lose after five meetings with North Macedonia. They have won three while two matches have ended in a draw.

North Macedonia have only scored a total of three goals in five matches against England. They have failed to score a single goal in their last three.

England have conceded just three goals in seven Euro qualifiers.

North Macedonia have scored just nine goals but have shipped in 19 goals in their Euro qualifying campaign.

England are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions. Their last loss came against France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

North Macedonia vs England Prediction

England were nowhere near their best in their 2-0 win over Malta. North Macedonia have underperformed of late and could cause some problems for England on Monday. But if England's players come out with a view to impress, they should be able to make quick work of their opposition.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-3 England

North Macedonia vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes