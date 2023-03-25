North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023

North Macedonia host the Faroe Islands at the Philip II Arena in Skopje on Monday for an international friendly, looking to make it two wins from two this month.

The Lions are coming off the back of a 2-1 win over Malta in their opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers earlier this week.

Drawn in a tough Group C alongside reigning European champions Italy and heavyweights England, the Balkan outfit were off to a good start in the capital as they aim to make a second appearance in the competition next year following their debut at Euro 2020.

Second-half goals from Elif Elmas and Darko Churlinov had Blagoja Milevski's side 2-0 up before Yannick Yankam pulled one back for the Falcons late on.

It was their first win in five games and North Macedonia will look to finish this international break with two wins from two.

The Faroe Islands were held to a 1-1 draw with Moldova in their own Euro qualifying match as Mads Mikkelsen's first-half opener was canceled out by Ion Nicolaescu from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

The National Team are in Group E alongside the Czech Republic, Poland and Albania.

North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between North Macedonia and the Faroe Islands.

Having beaten Malta in their last game, North Macedonia are now looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since November 2021.

After failing to score in three consecutive games, North Macedonia have scored in their next three and could score four in a row for the first time since 2021 (7, from March to June).

The Faroe Islands are winless in their last three games, drawing their most recent two.

In friendlies, North Macedonia have failed to win their last three, losing twice.

North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands Prediction

North Macedonia are a highly talented side and, even though it's only a friendly, you can expect them to take this game seriously as they aim to keep the winning momentum going.

The Faroe Islands have one or two good options in attack, but it may not be enough to beat the Lions.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-1 Faroe Islands

North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: North Macedonia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes