North Macedonia vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

North Macedonia will host Finland at the Philip II Arena in a friendly on Thursday (November 17) ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying campaign, picking up 18 points from ten games to finish in the playoff spot. They stunned four-time winners Italy in the playoff semis but lost 2-0 to an inspired Portugal side in the final. North Macedonia will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways.

Finland, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the World Cup qualifiers. They were on the verge of clinching a playoff spot but lost 2-0 to group leaders France in their final group game. Finland also struggled in their relatively easy UEFA Nations League group, finishing second with just eight points from 18.

After Thursday's game, the visitors will take on Norway and will look to pick up wins in both friendlies.

North Macedonia vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between North Macedonia and Finland. The hosts have won just one of those games, while the visitors have won three.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in their most recent matchup, marking the only draw between them.

Finland are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

North Macedonia have scored just two goals in five games against Finland.

The visitors have scored at least once in all but one of their last six games across competitions.

The Lions have not scored in four of their last five games across competitions.

North Macedonia vs Finland Prediction

North Macedonia are on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five games. They have won just two of their last eight at home and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Finland's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak, and they will now look to build on that. They have won three of their last five away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: North Macedonia 0-2 Finland

North Macedonia vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Finland

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of North Macedonia's last nine games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Finland's last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

