North Macedonia vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back with a set of League C fixtures this week as North Macedonia take on Georgia on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Georgia are at the top of their group at the moment and have won both their games so far this season. The away side thrashed Bulgaria by a 5-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, are in second place in their group and will need to step up this week. The hosts eased past Gibraltar by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

North Macedonia vs Georgia Head-to-Head

North Macedonia have a good record against Georgia and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams. Georgia have never defeated North Macedonia and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 1-0 victory for North Macedonia. Georgia were poor on the day and have a point to prove on Thursday.

North Macedonia form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Georgia form guide: W-W-D-W-W

North Macedonia vs Georgia Team News

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia

Darko Velkovski picked up an injury against Bulgaria last week and remains a doubt ahead of this fixture. North Macedonia are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Darko Velkovski

Suspended: None

Georgia need to be at their best

Georgia

Tornike Okriashvili is currently recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this match. Georgia will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Tornike Okriashvili

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

North Macedonia vs Georgia Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Askovski, Darko Churlinov, Kire Ristevski, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski; Enis Bardhi, Stefan Spirovski; Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Aleksandar Trajkovski

Georgia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia; Giorgi Chakvetadze, Giorgi Aburjania, Nika Kvekveskiri, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Budu Zivzivadze, Vako Kazaishvili

North Macedonia vs Georgia Prediction

North Macedonia pulled off a comfortable victory against Gibraltar but will be up against a more formidable opponent this week. The likes of Alioski and Elmas have plenty of top-flight experience and will need to step up in this fixture.

Georgia can pack a punch on their day and were exceptional against Bulgaria. North Macedonia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-1 Georgia

