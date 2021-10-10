North Macedonia vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their fifth consecutive win in Group J of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Germany take a trip to the Philip II Arena to face North Macedonia on Monday.

The visitors, who have enjoyed a fine run so far, are currently second in the group and will look to upset the home side and keep the juggernaut rolling.

North Macedonia ended their run of three consecutive draws last Friday when they saw off Liechtenstein 4-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Blagoja Milevski’s side failed to taste victory in each of their last six outings in all competitions, losing three games and drawing three.

With 12 points from seven outings, North Macedonia are currently second in Group J, six points adrift of Monday’s visitors at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Germany picked up their fourth win on the spin last time out when they came from behind to edge out Romania 2-1.

Prior to that, Hans-Dieter Flick’s men claimed consecutive victories over Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland, scoring 12 goals and conceding none.

Germany head into Monday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last seven outings with a 2-0 defeat to England being the only exception.

North Macedonia vs Germany Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides after North Macedonia stunned the Germans with a 2-1 victory back in March.

North Macedonia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Germany Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

North Macedonia vs Germany Team News

North Macedonia

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and head coach Blagoja Milevski could name a similar starting side on the back of their dominant display last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Germany

The Germans remain without the services of Robin Gosens and Ilkay Gundogan, who are currently recuperating from injuries that they picked up while playing for their clubs.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Ilkay Gundogan

Suspended: None

North Macedonia vs Germany Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Ezgjan Alioski, Gjoko Zajkov; Elif Elmas, Boban Nikolov, Stefan Spirovski, Darko Churlinov; Milan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-André ter Stegen; Jonas Hofmann, Niklas Sül, Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

North Macedonia vs Germany Prediction

Having lost their first-ever encounter, Germany will aim to exact revenge on the visitors. They head into the game with a fine crop of world-class talent and we predict Germany will claim all three points given the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Prediction: North Macedonia 0-2 Germany

