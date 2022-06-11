North Macedonia vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League 

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues this weekend and will see North Macedonia host Gibraltar at the Toše Proeski Arena on Sunday.

North Macedonia have had mixed results in the continental showpiece so far. After picking up a draw and a win in their first two games in the competition, they suffered their first defeat last time out, losing 3-0 to group leaders Georgia.

The home team have picked up four points from three games and sit second in the group. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Gibraltar have struggled for results in the Nations League so far, winning none of their three games. They were beaten in their first two games before playing out a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria last time out, with Liam Walker scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the group with just one point from three games. They will aim to pick up their first win when they play on Sunday.

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between North Macedonia and Gibraltar. The home side are undefeated in all three outings, most recently picking up a 2-0 victory in the reverse meeting earlier this week.

North Macedonia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Gibraltar Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-D-D

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar Team News

North Macedonia

Aleksandr Trajkovski and Napoli's Eljif Elmas both picked up injuries last time out and while the former is expected to miss Sunday's game, the latter's availability remains uncertain. Darko Velkovski has returned to full fitness and should start here.

Injured: Aleksandr Trajkovski

Doubtful: Eljif Elmas

Suspended: None

Gibraltar

Graeme Torrilla and Julian Valarino both came off injured in the visitors' last game and are expected to miss Sunday's game as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino

Suspended: None

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Askovski, Darko Velkovski, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski; Valon Ethemi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Spirovski, Darko Churlinov; Bojan Miovski, Milan Ristovski

Gibraltar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dayle Coleing; Scott Wiseman, Roy Chipolina, Bernado Lopes, Ethan Britto; Liam Walker, Kian Ronan, Louie Annesley, Jayce Olivero; Lee Casciaro, Reece Styche

North Macedonia vs Gibraltar Prediction

North Macedonia have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on home soil of late, going winless and goalless in four of their last five games.

Gibraltar are in even worse form than their hosts, as they are winless in their last 20 games across all competitions, a run dating back to November 2020. We expect the hosts to win this encounter.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-0 Gibraltar

