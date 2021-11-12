North Macedonia vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

North Macedonia and Iceland will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Skopje on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a resounding 5-0 away victory over Armenia on Thursday. Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi inspired the rout with a hat-trick.

Iceland settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw away to Romania in a game they had to dig deep.

The draw saw North Macedonia usurp the Romanians into second spot in Group J, having garnered 15 points from nine matches. Iceland sit in fifth spot and have been eliminated from the qualification race for Qatar 2022.

North Macedonia vs Iceland Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides and the home side have a marginal advantage with two wins to their name.

Iceland were victorious on one occasion while two matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when two late goals from Iceland helped them claw back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf.

The home side have suffered just one loss in their last five games while Iceland have drawn three of their last five matches.

North Macedonia form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Iceland form guide: D-W-D-L-D

North Macedonia vs Iceland Team News

North Macedonia

Arian Ademi, Erdal Rakip, Adis Jahovic and Boban Nikolov have all been ruled out with injuries. Captain Stefan Ristovski should be available for selection after serving out his suspension in the last game.

Injuries: Arian Ademi, Erdal Rakip, Adis Jahovic, Boban Nikolov

Suspension: None

Iceland

Ari Skulason was substituted inside 15 minutes against Romania and is unavailable.

Injury: Ari Skulason

Suspension: None

North Macedonia vs Iceland Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski (GK); Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Ezgjan Alioski, Gjoko Zajkov; Elif Elmas, Enis Barhdi; Stefan Spirovski, Tihomir Kostadinov; Milan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson (GK); Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Brynjar Bjarnason, Daniel Gretarsson, Birkir Saevarsson; Isak Johannesson, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Birkir Bjarnason; Vidar Kjartansson, Albert Gudmundsson, Svein Gudjhonsen

North Macedonia vs Iceland Prediction

North Macedonia are on the cusp of a historic qualification for a maiden FIFA World Cup and are one win away from securing a playoff spot. They will get their opportunity against an already eliminated Iceland who did them a favor by holding Romania to a draw.

The home side's poor run on their own patch could be a detrimental factor but the chance to write history could spur them on for a narrow victory.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-0 Iceland

