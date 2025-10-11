North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

North Macedonia will host Kazakhstan at the Tose Proeski Arena on Monday in the penultimate round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The home side have performed remarkably well in their qualification campaign so far and sit atop Group J with 12 points, ahead of group favourites Belgium and Wales, although both teams have a game in hand.

They held on for a goalless draw away at Belgium on Friday, with their opponents' profligacy alongside the heroics of goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who made five saves, earning them a much-needed point.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the qualifiers so far, although they mathematically can still secure a playoff spot in Group J. They carried out a 4-0 drubbing of last-placed Liechtenstein last time out with goals from three different players, including 22-year-old Galymzhan Kenzhebek, who netted two stunning goals.

The visitors sit fourth in the group table with six points from six matches and will be looking to take inspiration from their latest result when they head to Skopje on Monday.

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the third meeting between the two nations. North Macedonia have won each of their previous two matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture back in June, which the hosts won 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Aleksandar Trajkovski.

North Macedonia have the best defensive record in Group J so far with just two goals conceded in six matches.

Kazakhstan are ranked 118th in the latest FIFA World Rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in 63rd place.

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

The Lynxes are on a brilliant 13-game unbeaten streak in competitive action, stretching back to their 1-1 draw with England in November 2023. They are clear favorites heading into Monday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a comfortable win.

The Hawks' latest result ended a four-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that next week. They have, however, failed to perform on foreign grounds in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-0 Kazakhstan

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: North Macedonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five competitive matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six competitive matches)

