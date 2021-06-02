North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

North Macedonia will play their final game before Euro 2020 on Friday, hosting Kazakhstan in a friendly at the Toše Proeski National Arena in their capital, Skopje.

It will be the Balkan outfit's first-ever appearance at a major tournament. The Lions will be eager to make a mark, having been drawn alongside Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands in Group C.

To add more wind to their sails, Igor Angelovski's side have also made a bright start to their World Cup qualifiers. They have won twice from their opening three games, including a stunning 2-1 victory away to Germany.

They are not to be taken lightly and Macedonia will hope to kick off their European campaign on the back of a victory against Kazakhstan.

The Hawks, ranked 62 places below Macedonia, have a free summer ahead of them. They are looking to get a positive result before resuming their World Cup qualifiers later this year, with their last victory coming in September 2020.

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between North Macedonia and Kazakhstan.

North Macedonia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Kazakhstan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Team News

North Macedonia

Head coach Igor Angelovski played a formidable lineup against Solvenia, but may still make a few changes.

Ivan Trichkovski may start upfront alongside Goran Pandev, relegating Aleksandar Trajkovski to the bench. Meanwhile, youngster Darko Churlinov might get a start in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Қазақстан футбол федерациясы баршаңызды Қазақстан футбол күнімен құттықтайды! ⚽️🇰🇿



Казахстанская федерация футбола поздравляет всех с Днем казахстанского футбола! ⚽️🇰🇿 pic.twitter.com/mBFMUoKKBO — Kazakhstan Football Federation (@KFF_Team) April 25, 2021

Kazakhstan

In comparison, head coach Talgat Baysufinov has named a relatively inexperienced squad, including five uncapped players.

Only two Kazakhs from the side ply their trade abroad - Vladislav Vasiliev and Aleksey Shchotkin.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

North Macedonia (3-4-1-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velkovski, Egzon Bejtulai, Visar Musliu; Ferhan Hasani, Daniel Avramovski, Boban Nikolov, Darko Churlinov; Eljif Elmas; Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Kazakhstan (3-4-2-1): Stas Pokatilov; Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip, Sergey Maliy; Marat Bystrov, Askhat Tagybergen, Aybol Abiken, Elkhan Astanov; Azat Nurgaliev, Daniyar Usenov; Abat Ayembetov.

North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

North Macedonia will be looking to make amends for their disappointing draw with Slovenia in their last game.

With over 10 days still to go before their Euro debut, the home side might field a strong side before chopping and changing after the break.

A victory for the Lions seems to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: North Macedonia 2-1 Kazakhstan

