North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

North Macedonia will welcome Liechtenstein to Toše Proeski Arena in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far, while the Blue-Reds have lost all four games.

Ad

Risovi met Saudi Arabia in a friendly earlier this week and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss. Aleksandar Trajkovski had given them the lead in the 40th minute, but Saudi Arabia scored twice later in that match to register a comeback win. In their previous World Cup qualifier, they overcame Kazakhstan 1-0 away from home in March.

The visitors are winless in their last eight games across all competitions. They suffered a seventh consecutive loss on Thursday, falling to a 6-0 home loss to Belgium.

Ad

Trending

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have an unbeaten record, with 11 wins to their name.

Eight of the last nine games in this fixture have produced over 2.5 goals.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March, and Risovi recorded a 3-0 away win.

The visitors are yet to score a goal in the ongoing qualifying campaign while conceding 14 goals.

The Blue-Reds are winless in the World Cup qualifiers since 2005.

The hosts are unbeaten in competitive games since November 2023.

The visitors are on an eight-game losing streak in the World Cup qualifiers, and they have also failed to score in these losses.

Risovi have lost just one of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers while keeping four clean sheets.

Ad

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Lynxes have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far, though they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games. They have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven games in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

Liechtenstein have lost their five games in 2025 thus far without scoring and will look to break their drought here. Their last away win in the World Cup qualifiers was registered in 2004.

Ad

The hosts have been the dominant side in meetings against the Red-Blues, and considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts will likely register a win.

Prediction: North Macedonia 3-0 Liechtenstein

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - North Macedonia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More