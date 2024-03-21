North Macedonia vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

North Macedonia will lock horns against Moldova at Mardan Sports Complex in an international friendly on Friday.

Both teams will play for the first time in 2024. North Macedonia met England in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in November, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Enis Bardhi broke the deadlock in the 41st minute to give North Macedonia the lead but Jani Atanasov's own goal helped England earn a point from the game.

Moldova met the Czech Republic in their previous outing in November. They fell to a 3-0 away loss, as their UEFA Euro qualifying campaign ended with a loss after they had gone unbeaten in the previous four games.

Both teams are set to spend nine days in Turkey and will conclude the international break with another friendly next week at the same venue. North Macedonia lock horns with Montenegro and Moldova will take on the Cayman Islands.

North Macedonia vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just three times thus far, with two of the meetings coming in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. All three meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw in a friendly when they last met in 2009.

Moldova have picked up just two wins in their last 12 games in all competitions. North Macedonia have fared a little better with two wins in their last eight games.

Interestingly, Moldova are winless in their last six friendlies, suffering five losses. North Macedonia have suffered just one loss in their last 11 friendlies.

Moldova have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. North Macedonia, meanwhile, have scored at least twice in three of their last five games.

North Macedonia vs Moldova Prediction

Lavovi concluded 2023 and their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a positive note, as they held England to a 1-1 draw. If not for Atanasov's own goal, they could've earned their fifth win of the year.

They do not play a competitive match until September, so head coach Blagoja Milevski will look to experiment with his squad a bit in these friendlies. Defender Stefan Ashkovski left the training camp with an ankle injury, thus leaving Milevski with 27 players for the match.

Tricolorii have been in poor touch recently, suffering two losses in their last four games. They have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six games and will look to improve upon their attacking output.

Vadim Dijinari has been called up to the squad for the first time by head coach Serghei Cleșcenco while regulars like Veaceslav Posmac, Artur Ioniță, and Ion Nicolaescu have also been included.

Both teams are playing after a lengthy break, so they might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering the history of this fixture, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova

North Macedonia vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Enis Bardhi to score or assist any time - Yes