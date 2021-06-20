North Macedonia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 28 of UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands are back in action with their last match in Group C at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday. The Netherlands have been impressive this month and hold the upper hand going into this game.

North Macedonia have already been eliminated in the group stages and will look to create history against the Netherlands. The North Macedonians have impressed in both their games but will need to take it up a notch on Monday.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the knock-outs and will want to maintain their momentum in this fixture. The Oranje have excellent players in their squad and might look to rotate in this match.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a predictably excellent record against North Macedonia and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. North Macedonia have never defeated the Netherlands in an official fixture and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2009 and ended in a 4-0 victory for the Netherlands. North Macedonia have improved in recent years and have a point to prove in this match.

North Macedonia form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-D-W

North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

North Macedonia have a point to prove

Goran Pandev made history against Austria last week and broke Gera's record by becoming the oldest player to score from open play at the Euros. The former Inter Milan striker also scored North Macedonia's first-ever goal in a major international tournament and will be intent on making his mark this week.

At 37 years of age, Goran Pandev is the fourth-oldest player at Euro 2020 and is also the only player in the North Macedonia squad to have won the UEFA Champions League. Pandev has also scored North Macedonia's only goal against the Netherlands, converting a penalty 13 years ago in 2008.

Goran Pandev is 37. He made his debut for North Macedonia 20 years ago this month. His nation had never reached a major tournament before.



The Netherlands have scored an impressive eight goals in four games against North Macedonia and will look to add to their tally this week. The Dutch have scored five goals in their two matches at Euro 2020 so far and will be confident ahead of this match.

For a team of their stature, it is fairly surprising that this is the first time that the Netherlands have qualified for the Euro knock-outs in 12 years. The Netherlands failed to make it to the tournament in 2016 and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

