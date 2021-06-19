North Macedonia vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands will aim to make it three wins from three games when they take on North Macedonia at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday.

North Macedonia will be playing just for pride as they sit rock bottom in Group C after falling to consecutive defeats in their opening two fixtures.

North Macedonia saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end as they stumbled into the Euros with an opening-day 3-1 defeat at the hands of Austria

Their chances of progressing into the knockout stages took a fatal blow as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in their subsequent outing.

Igor Angelovski's side know their Euro 2020 campaign is all but over as they currently sit rock-bottom in Group C, three points behind third-placed Ukraine.

Ukraine raced to a two-goal first-half lead through Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk before Leeds United man Ezgjan Alioski pulled one back for North Macedonia.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have enjoyed a superb run at the Euros. Frank de Boer's men sit at the top of Group C after picking up two wins from their opening two games.

The Flying Dutchmen opened their Euro campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over a dogged Ukraine side.This was quickly followed by a 2-0 win over Austria last time out.

In that encounter, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored in either half to fire the Netherlands to the top of the group.

They head into Monday’s game on a three-game winning streak across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last six outings.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Head-To-Head

The Netherlands have been the superior side in the history of this fixture. They are unbeaten in their four meetings with North Macedonia, picking up two wins and two draws.

North Macedonia have failed to taste victory in this fixture.

North Macedonia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Netherlands Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Team News

North Macedonia

Udinese forward Ilija Nestorovski sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Suspended: None

Netherlands

The Netherlands will be without Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Both players have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Boban Nikolov; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Prediction

After struggling to perform in their two games so far, North Macedonia find themselves rooted to the bottom of Group C. In contrast, the Netherlands have been dominant so far, sitting at the top of the table with six points from two games.

We predict the Netherlands will claim victory on Monday as they head into this tie with a significantly stronger squad.

Prediction: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands

