North Macedonia vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

North Macedonia welcome Romania to the Nacional Arena Toshe Proeski for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Iceland on Sunday. Ezgjan Alioski's 54th-minute goal helped them take a two-goal lead but Andri Gudjohnsen's 84th-minute strike helped Iceland snatch a point.

Romania picked up a routine 2-0 home victory over Liechtenstein in a result that flattered the visitors. Alin Tosca and Cristian Manea scored early first-half goals to help their nation secure all three points.

That victory helped the Tricolorii climb up into third place in Group J, having picked up nine points from five matches so far. North Macedonia are one place and one point below them in the table.

North Macedonia vs Romania Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides and North Macedonia have just one win against Romania.

Romania have five wins to their name but the sides are yet to play out a draw. Their most recent meeting came in March, when both sides battled for three points in the first leg of the current 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ianis Hagi scored an 86th-minute winner for Romania after North Macedonia had clawed back from two goals down with two late goals.

The hosts are currently on a five-game winless run. Romania have won two games on the trot, having initially lost four matches consecutively.

North Macedonia form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Romania form guide: W-W-L-L-L

North Macedonia vs Romania Team News

North Macedonia

Coach Blagoja Milevski called up 27 players to dispute the qualifiers against Armenia, Iceland and Romania. Captain Stefan Ristovski headlines the squad alongside Ezgjan Alioski.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Romania

Captain Vlad Chiriches headlines the squad of 26 Romanian players called up for the qualifiers.

Four players had to pull out of the squad due to fitness issues and quarantine. Florin Tanase, Denis Dragus and Denis Alibec have all been sidelined due to fitness concerns while Dorin Rotariu tested positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Florin Tanase, Denis Dragus, Denis Alibec

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Dorin Rotariu

North Macedonia vs Romania Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stole Dimitrievski (GK); Ezgjan Alioski, Visar Musliu, Darko Velkovski, Stefan Ristovski; Elif Elmas, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Spirovski; Darko Churlinov, Milan Ristovski, Tihomir Kostandinov

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita (GK); Alin Tosca, Adrian Rus, Ionut Nedelcearu, Cristian Manea; Darius Olaru, Razvan Marin, Nicolas Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Jovan Markovic, Andrei Cordes

North Macedonia vs Romania Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched but North Macedonia's poor run of form installs Romania as slight favorites in the game.

However, the hosts have shown their wherewithal in these qualifiers, as evidenced by their shock victory over Germany in March. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Romania

