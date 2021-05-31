North Macedonia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

North Macedonia and Slovenia will do battle at the Tose Proski Arena on Tuesday in an international friendly fixture.

The hosts will use the game as a test-run for Euro 2020 which kicks off in two weeks.

This will mark the nation's debut at a competitive tournament where they have been grouped in Group C alongside Austria, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Slovenia did not secure qualification for the European Championship and will instead use this game as preparation for the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers.

North Macedonia picked up their most memorable victory on the international scene in the last FIFA window. Goals from Goran Pandev and Eljof Elmas helped them secure a shock 2-1 win away to Germany in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Slovenia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cyprus in their last international fixture. Ioannis Pittas scored the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Exactly two weeks from today, we will open EURO 2020 against Austria.



The starters should be the same as that Germany win. No need to tinker with that.



Dimitrievski

Ristovski-Velkovski-Musliu

Nikolov-Bardhi-Ademi-Elmas-Alioski

Pandev-Trajkovski



Let's just pray for health. — Macedonian Football (@MacedonianFooty) May 30, 2021

North Macedonia vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides and North Macedonia have a much better record with four victories to their name.

Slovenia were victorious on one occasion, while the sides shared the spoils once.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a brace by Eljif Elmas gave North Macedonia a 2-1 home win in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The victory gave the former Yugoslavian Republic an edge in their head-to-head record after they finished level on points, with North Macedonia progressing to the playoff round.

Slovenia come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats. The sequence of losses followed a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

North Macedonia have suffered just two defeats in their last 12 games.

North Macedonia form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Slovenia form guide: L-L-W-D-W

North Macedonia vs Slovenia Team News

North Macedonia

Coach Igor Angelovski has released his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 and it is from this pool that he will select the players to dispute this friendly.

The squad is headlined by Serie A campaigners Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas, while Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski is also in the team.

Ernis Bahdi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Ernis Bahdi

Slovenia

Twenty-six Slovenian players were called up, with captain Jan Oblak and Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic headlining the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nogomet je najboljši, ko ga lahko spremljamo s prijatelji, zato pohitite in razveselite svoje prijatelje z vstopnico za največji nogometni dogodek, ki ga bo kadarkoli moč v živo spremljati v Sloveniji.



Preberi več: https://t.co/jYINpLX7ZT — NZS | FA Slovenia (@nzs_si) May 30, 2021

North Macedonia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Damjam Shishovski (GK); Stefan Ritstovski, Mire Ritstovski, Esgjan Alioski, Egzon Ritstevski; Ferhan Hassani, Arijan Ademi, Boban Nikolov; Goran Pandev, Krste Velkoski, Ivantrich Kovski

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak (GK); Miha Mevlja, Petar Stojanovic, Jure Balkovec, Mario Jurcevic; Jasmin Kurtic, Domen Crnigoj, Miha Zajc; Josip Ilicic, Andras Sporar, Damjam Bohar

North Macedonia vs Slovenia Prediction

Both sides are of almost equal standing and each have players that can make a difference in this tie.

Despite this being a friendly match, the two sides are likely to give their all in pursuit of a confidence-boosting win. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Slovenia

