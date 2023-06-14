North Macedonia vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023

Ukraine return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they take on North Macedonia at the Philip II Arena on Friday (June 16).

Serhiy Rebrov’s men played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with European powerhouse Germany on Monday and will look to build on that result. North Macedonia, meanwhile, kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifiers on a high, beating Malta 2-1 in their group opener in March.

Blagoja Milevski’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Faroe Islands in a friendly at the Philip II Arena four days later, courtesy of a late strike from Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonia are third in Group C, level on three points with second-placed Italy, albeit with a game in hand. Ukraine, meanwhile, wrapped up preparations for the qualifiers on Monday with a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in Bremen.

The Blue and Yellow now return to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they fell to a 2-0 defeat to England in March. Ukraine, who have one game in hand in Group C, are on a run of one win in four games across competitions since September.

North Macedonia vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings, Ukraine boast a superior record in the fixture.

North Macedonia’s only win came in March 2004, when they edged out the Blue and Yellow 1-0 at the Skopje Stadium, while the spoils have been shared once.

Ukraine have won their last three games against Milevski’s men, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

North Macedonia are winless in all but one of their last six competitive outings, losing four since June 2022.

Rebrov’s men have lost just one of their last five outings across competitions, picking up two wins and as many draws since September.

North Macedonia vs Ukraine Prediction

With their impressive display against Germany, Ukraine have shown that they have the firepower to go up against the very best. While a fight from North Macedonia is expected, Rebrov’s side should extend their winning streak in the fixture.

Prediction: North Macedonia 0-1 Ukraine

North Macedonia vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Ukraine’s last ten games.)

