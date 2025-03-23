North Macedonia vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

North Macedonia will host Wales at the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have carried their solid run of form into the new year, kicking off their qualification campaign with a win as they begin their push for a debut appearance at the global showpiece next year.

They coasted to a 3-0 away win over Liechtenstein in their group opener on Saturday, heading into the break two goals up via efforts from Aleksandar Trajkovski and Visar Musliu before Girona man Bojan Miovski got in on the act late in the day.

Wales were also victorious in their opening game on Saturday, beating Kazakhstan 3-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium via goals from Daniel James, Ben Davies and Hannover's Rabbi Matondo, with the latter netting his maiden international strike.

The Dragons now sit second in Group J with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they head to Southeastern Europe on Tuesday.

North Macedonia vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between North Macedonia and Wales with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2013 which the Dragons won 1-0.

North Macedonia have kept clean sheets in each of their last six outings after failing to register any in their previous nine.

Wales were ranked 29th in the latest FIFA World Rankings and now sit 38 places above their midweek opponents.

North Macedonia vs Wales Prediction

The Lynxes have won their last six on the bounce after going winless in their previous seven. They are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash but have won their last three games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Wales are on a run of consecutive victories and are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions. They have had their struggles on foreign grounds of late but should have enough to avoid defeat this week.

Prediction: North Macedonia 1-1 Wales

North Macedonia vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)

