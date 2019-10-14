North Texas, Greenville to Meet in 2019 USL League One Final

USL League One

The 2019 USL League One Final will see No. 1 seed North Texas SC play host to No. 3 seed Greenville Triumph SC after a pair of thrilling Semifinals on Saturday night to kick off the 2019 USL League One Playoffs. The Final will kick off on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium. with all the action available in the United States on ESPN+.

The night was highlighted by a two-goal performance by North Texas’ Ricardo Pepi – who on Thursday was selected to the United States U-17 National Team squad that will compete at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil – to lead the regular season title-winner to victory against Forward Madison FC.

No. 1 North Texas SC 2, No. 4 Forward Madison FC 0

(Box Score | Full Match Report | Highlights)

United States U-17 international Ricardo Pepi scored two goals in three minutes as the game entered its final quarter-hour to lift North Texas SC past Forward Madison FC at Toyota Stadium and into the League One Final. Pepi opened the scoring in the 76th minute after creating an avenue of space 20 yards from goal for a low shot to the bottom-left corner, and then two minutes later put home a cushioned header into the right corner from Oscar Romero’s cross from the right to provide the final margin of victory.

No. 3 Greenville Triumph SC 1, No. 2 Lansing Ignite FC 0

(Box Score | Full Match Report | Highlights)

Greenville Triumph SC advanced to the League One Final thanks to a second-half goal by Chris Bermudez that earned the visitors victory against Lansing Ignite FC at Cooley Law School Stadium. Triumph SC created chances early in either half but in the 59th minute found the breakthrough as a low cross by Omar Mohamed from the left found Carlos Gomez, who made one more pass to his right that gave Bermudez time to fire low into the left corner from 10 yards. Lansing applied pressure looking for an equalizer in the final quarter of the game and ended with a 15-7 advantage in total shots, but Dallas Jaye added to his 13 regular-season shutouts as his defense helped close out the contest.

The 2019 USL League One Final will be aired on YouTube for international viewers. Games can also be followed live on the USL League One Match Center with game updates and statistics powered by Opta.

2019 USL League One Final

Saturday, October 19

Toyota Stadium

No. 1 North Texas SC vs. No. 3 Greenville Triumph SC, 7 p.m. ET