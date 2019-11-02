North Texas’ Rodriguez Caps Year with League One Most Valuable Player Award

Arturo Rodriguez

Add one final accolade to Arturo Rodriguez’s incredible year.

The North Texas SC standout was named the 2019 League One Most Valuable Player by USL League One on Friday, capping a breakout campaign that saw the 20-year-old attacking midfielder lead his side to the league title in its inaugural season.

“I’m really excited because we worked really hard every day during the season,” said Rodriguez. “So, this award is really a trophy for all of us, so I want to share it with all my teammates.”

Rodriguez recorded seven goals and a league-leading 10 assists to claim League One’s Assists Champion award and followed that by winning League One Final MVP honors as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory against Greenville Triumph SC on October 19 at Toyota Stadium that earned NTSC the league title.

“I think Arturo has always had a ton of quality on the ball going forward with his ideas, he can change a game in a split second, but he decided to be a real warrior behind the ball,” said NTSC Head Coach Eric Quill on Rodriguez’s standout campaign. “He worked tirelessly in the transitional moments and that’s when his game went to another level. Modern-day players have to be two-way players, and he realized that and chose to do it, and he did it really well.”

Previously named League One’s Young Player of the Year, Rodriguez adds the MVP award to his haul of individual accolades for 2019.

Rodriguez received 47 percent of the vote to receive the award, with North Texas SC teammate Ronaldo Damus finishing in second place with 12 percent. Nine players in total received votes for the award.

The 2019 USL League One Awards were voted on by team management. Voting was conducted following the conclusion of the 2019 League One regular season.

2019 USL League One Awards

Advertisement

Goalkeeper of the Year: Dallas Jaye, Greenville Triumph SC

Defender of the Year: Conner Antley, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach of the Year: Eric Quill, North Texas SC

Young Player of the Year: Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC

Most Valuable Player: Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC