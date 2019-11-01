North Texas’ Rodriguez Takes League One Young Player of the Year Honor

Arturo Rodriguez

USL League One announced on Thursday that North Texas SC midfielder Arturo Rodriguez has been voted the 2019 USL League One Young Player of the Year. The 20-year-old produced a standout first professional season with North Texas with a league-leading 10 assists before earning League One Final MVP honors as he scored the game-winning goal against Greenville Triumph SC.

Rodriguez received 35 percent of the vote to receive the award ahead of North Texas SC teammate Ronaldo Damus, who finished second on 29 percent. Toronto FC II’s Jordan Perruzza and North Texas SC’s Ricardo Pepi finished tied for third on 12 percent as six players overall received votes for the award.

“I told myself I would train hard every day, every game and I think that’s what makes you improve and surpass your previous level,” said Rodriguez. “Hard work and focus is what got me to this moment.”

WATCH: 2019 USL League One Young Player of the Year | Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC

An alum of the FC Dallas Academy, Rodriguez was the lone player to appear in every game of the season for North Texas as he served as the lynchpin of the group’s league-leading attack. In addition to recording 10 assists, Rodriguez also tallied seven goals in the regular season and led League One with 72 chances created, 52 of which came from open play.

Rodriguez also showed defensive tenacity in addition to his playmaking prowess, recording a league-high 61 tackles won at a 67.8 percent success rate. Previously named the League One Player of the Month for May, Rodriguez is also nominated for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, which will be announced on November 1.

The 2019 USL League One Awards were voted on by team management. Voting was conducted following the conclusion of the 2019 League One regular season, with players born on or after January 1, 1997 considered eligible for the Young Player of the Year award.

2019 USL League One Awards

Goalkeeper of the Year: Dallas Jaye, Greenville Triumph SC

Defender of the Year: Conner Antley, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach of the Year: Eric Quill, North Texas SC

Young Player of the Year: Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC

Most Valuable Player: Announced November 1