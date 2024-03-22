Northampton Town vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

Northampton Town will entertain Derby County at Sixfields Stadium in League One on Saturday.

Northampton Town vs Derby County Preview

The hosts may have abandoned their fight for promotion to the Championship, with seven matches to conclude the campaign. Northampton Town sit 14th, level on 50 points with three other teams, with a 33-point gap between them and first-placed Portsmouth. However, the playoffs are still within their reach.

The Cobblers earned promotion from League Two and were hoping to keep up the pace but their campaign in League One has been under par. They are winless in their last five matches, boasting only two wins in 10 matches. In the reverse fixture, Northampton Town lost to Derby County 4-0 at Pride Park Stadium last October.

The visitors are hoping to avoid slip-ups as the season enters its final lap. Derby County are second-placed in the standings with 78 points and appear on track to seal an automatic promotion to the Championship. However, third-placed Bolton Wanderers, who hold 74 points on the board, are hot on Derby County’s heels.

The Rams are on a fine run of form, winning seven matches in their last 10 outings. They are eying the top spot as well, with just five points separating the top two sides. Dropping points on the road is out of question if they are to maintain their spot in the table. However, despite Northampton Town’s poor form, they could be vengeful.

Northampton Town vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Northampton Town have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last four matches in all competitions.

Northampton Town have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Northampton Town have scored three goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Derby County have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Northampton Town have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Derby County have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Northampton Town – L-L-D-L-D, Derby County – W-W-W-W-L.

Northampton Town vs Derby County Prediction

Attacking midfielder Sam Hoskins has been a top performer, netting 14 goals for Northampton Town. He could be the main threat for the visitors on Sunday.

Derby County striker James Collins remains the side’s most dangerous player, with 13 goals to his name so far. He will hope to keep his team afloat on this trip.

Derby County come into the match as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Northampton Town 1-3 Derby County

Northampton Town vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Derby County to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Derby County to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Northampton Town to score - Yes