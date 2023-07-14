Northampton Town vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Northampton Town will welcome Leicester City to the Sixfields Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The hosts secured promotion to the EFL League One last season and kick off their pre-season with a home game against Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The visitors are playing their second match after the summer break. They defeated Peterborough United 2-1 in their first friendly earlier this week.

The hosts signed off for the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 win over the Tranmere Rovers. Samuel Hoskins scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of the match to secure an away win and final-day promotion.

The visitors signed off for their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over West Ham United. Harvey Barnes and Wout Faes scored the goals in the victory but the win was not enough to extend the Foxes' run in the top-flight to 10 seasons.

Northampton Town vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths just seven times across all competitions, with their last meeting coming in League One in 2009. The visitors enjoy an unbeaten record against the hosts with three wins to their name and four games ending in draws.

Four of the seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals and the hosts have failed to score in three games in that period.

Two of the three meetings between them at Saturday's venue have ended in draws.

Leicester are winless in their last eight away games, suffering five defeats in that period.

The hosts have recorded five wins in their last seven home outings, suffering just one defeat in that period.

Northampton Town vs Leicester City Prediction

The Cobblers will be buoyed by their promotion to League One and will look to get their pre-season underway on a positive note. At home, they have scored at least one goal against the visitors and should be able to find the back of the net with ease.

The Foxes have seen a number of departures over the break but looked solid in Enzo Maresca's first game in charge. He included new signings Conor Coady and Harry Winks in the starting XI.

As the hosts are playing their first game of the pre-season, they are expected to tread lightly. With both teams looking to give chances to young players in the match, we expect them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Northampton Town 2-2 Leicester City.

Northampton Town vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes