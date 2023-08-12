Northcote City vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023 

Northcote City and Adelaide United square off in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup on Monday (August 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Western United II in the NPL Victoria 2, the third tier. They're fifth in the standings, six points off leaders Western, after 25 games.

Adelaide, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 defeat at Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their A League playoff semifinal in May. Samuel Silvera and Marco Tulio scored within six minutes in the second half to inspire a 4-1 aggregate win before the Mariners won their second league crown.

Northcote City vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Adelaide are the most successful side in the Australia Cup history with three triumphs, most recently in 2019.

Adelaide have won just one of their last seven competitive games.

Adelaide have lost just one of their last seven away games, incidentally their most recent trip.

Northcote City vs Adelaide United Prediction

Northcote face Adelaide in a game that can be described as a mismatch on paper. Adelaide are the most successful side in Australia Cup history, while Northcote are a semi-professional third-tier outfit.

Adelaide are the overwhelming favourites and will be expected to progress to the next round without breaking a sweat. However, the Reds will have to be wary, as Northcote have nothing to lose, which makes them a tricky proposition.

Nevertheless, expect Carl Veart's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Northcote 1-4 Adelaide

Northcote City vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Adelaide to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Six of Adelaide's last seven away games have had goals at both ends,)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Adelaide to win both halves

Tip 5 - Over 10.5 corners (Ten of Adelaide's last 12 games have had at least 11 corners.)