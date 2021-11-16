Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy: Azzurri player ratings as play-offs fate sealed after frustrating draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy were held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast in their final group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, thereby dropping into the play-offs.

The reigning European champions, who were leading Switzerland in Group C entering the match, had to equal or better the latter's result from the other game.

However, with La Nati thrashing Bulgaria 4-0 and Roberto Mancini's side unable to find a way past the Norn Iron, they failed to book a direct spot at the Qatar showpiece.

Gianluigi Donnarumma even nearly gifted their hosts a late winner after he was caught out at the back. But Conor Washington saw his strike blocked on the line by Leonardo Bonucci.

Ian Baraclough's side finished third but Italy would be really disappointed not to have won the group and will have to go through the play-offs in March 2022.

Here are the player ratings for Italy:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The Italy custodian was hardly tested but made a mess towards the end which very nearly gifted Northern Ireland a late goal.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10

He looked to get his side on the front foot with many hopeful punts forward but lost possession far too many times.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

The Italy skipper kept his side pushing with neat passes and was tidy in defense too, making a goal-line block in stoppage-time to deny the hosts a late win.

Francesco Acerbi - 7.5/10

Positionally aware and excellent at passing, Acerbi made four clearances on the night and completed over 100 passes, highlighting his involvement.

Emerson - 7/10

He positioned himself high up as Northern Ireland rarely troubled but dragged a good effort wide late on.

Sandro Tonali - 6/10

Reckless on the ball and lacking creativity, Tonali was below his best again.

Jorginho - 7/10

The midfield maestro worked hard in midfield but produced nothing special.

Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10

He started off brightly, drifting forward a few times and working a few openings, but faded as the match wore on.

Domenico Berardi - 7.5/10

Berardi was calm and composed in tense moments and at the heart of some good chances.

Lorenzo Insigne - 7/10

The Napoli winger was a big threat all night but lacked the end-product.

Federico Chiesa - 7.5/10

He effectively carried the ball forward with electric dribbles and fought hard for possession off it too.

Substitutes

Bryan Cristante - 6.5/10

He came on for Tonali at half-time as the Milan star was on a booking and covered every blade of grass.

Andrea Belotti - 6/10

The Torino striker was subbed to bolster Italy's attack but struggled to get involved.

Manuel Locatelli - 6/10

He laid one good deep cross that was headed by Craig Cathcart.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

The Juventus man barely even got a whiff of the ball.

Gianluca Scamacca - N/A

Not enough time to make any difference.

