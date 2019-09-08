Northern Ireland v Germany Preview: Euro 2020 Qualifiers Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Nico Schulz has emerged as a regular starter for Germany but Marco Reus is the heart of this side

Northern Ireland have completed what could be called the easy half of their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures. They beat both Belarus and Estonia twice to top the group with the full quota of 12 points. The going gets a lot tougher for them from here onwards as they face both Germany and Netherlands twice before the end of November.

In the first of those four fixtures they're set to host Germany in Belfast. They're possibly rightly nervous about this meeting as Germany have won the last 7 meetings between these two sides.

Germany have also played 4 games so far but they're currently three points behind group leaders Northern Ireland courtesy of their 4-2 loss in their previous game against the Netherlands. Should the visitors continue their run of good results in Belfast, they will move to the top of the group (level on points with Northern Ireland but ahead on goal difference).

Kickoff Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 00:15 IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast

Referee: Daniele Orsato

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Northern Ireland: W-W-W-W-W

Germany: D-W-W-W-L

Head-to-head

Northern Ireland: 2

Germany: 11

Draw: 4

Key Players

Josh Magennis

Magennis has 2 goals in 4 Euro 2020 Qualifying matches

The Hull City midfielder has been a consistent source of goals for Northern Ireland. He has been able to get on the scoresheet a couple of times, but they've both been important goals, leading to victories. The home side will have to ensure that Magennis is given enough opportunities in advanced positions so that he can truly make Germany pay.

Timo Werner

The RB Leipzig striker has pace to burn

Timo Werner has shown on more than one occasion that if offered space to run into, he can make teams pay. Northern Ireland are unlikely to give Germany such space in behind the defence and this could test their attack. It's not the kind of environment Germany's attack thrives in, but with the likes of Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Werner and Ilkay Gundogan, they should be able to overwhelm the hosts' backline.

Key Match Facts

Germany have scored three or more goals in their last four matches in Belfast.

The last win that Northern Ireland registered against Germany (then West Germany) was back in November 1983.

Match Prediction

Low's side are now in a transitional phase

It won't be an easy ride for Germany. They have a spectacular recent record as a visiting side in Belfast and will most likely continue in the same vein. However, there was a certain profligacy in front of goal against Netherlands that led to the Dutch eventually beating them on the night. They will be wary of repeating such a performance against the group leaders.

Northern Ireland will be up for this game having won each of their last 5 matches. However, considering the level of their opponents, it may just be a stretch too far for the home team.

Predicted score: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany