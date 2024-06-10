Northern Ireland vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2024

Northern Ireland and Andorra square off at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in a friendly on Tuesday. Koldo’s men have failed to win their last 16 matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dire run.

Northern Ireland failed to secure consecutive victories for the first time since September 2021 as they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Spain on Saturday.

Michael O'Neill’s side had won two of their previous three matches in all competitions, with a 1-1 friendly stalemate against Romania on March 22 sandwiched between the two victories.

With Saturday’s defeat, Northern Ireland have failed to win three of their last four friendlies while losing twice and claiming one draw since March 2022.

Trending

Like the hosts, Andorra were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in a friendly last Wednesday.

Koldo’s men have now gone 16 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing 12 and picking up four draws since a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2022.

Andorra’s last friendly victory came back in March 2022, when they edged out 10-man Grenada at the Estadi Nacional.

Northern Ireland vs Andorra Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Northern Ireland and Andorra, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Northern Ireland Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Andorra Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Northern Ireland vs Andorra Team News

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Andorra

Éric Vales was forced off injured midway through the game against Spain last time out and the 23-year-old midfielder is a doubt for Andorra.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Éric Vales

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland vs Andorra Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jamal Lewis, Eoin Toal, Jonny Evans, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume; Isaac Price, Shea Charles, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Conor Bradley; Jamie Reid

Andorra Predicted XI (5-4-1): Iker Álvarez; Marc García, lan Bryan Olivera, Christian García, Max Llovera, Moisés San Nicolás; Joan Cervos, Marc Vales, Joel Guillén, Jesús Rubio; Ricard Fernández Cucu

Northern Ireland vs Andorra Prediction

Northern Ireland will be backing themselves against an Andorra side who have failed to win any of their last 16 matches across all competitions. We predict a one-sided affair at the Estadio Nueva Condomina, with the hosts claiming a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-0 Andorra