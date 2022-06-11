Northern Ireland vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Northern Ireland and Cyprus will wrap up their UEFA Nations League commitments for the month as they lock horns at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Both sides are winless in their three games in the competition. With both sides on only one point, the team that loses this tie might be out of contention for a qualification spot into League B.

The home team conceded two early goals against Kosovo in their previous outing as the game ended 3-2 in favor of Dardanët. Cyprus remained without a goal to their name in the competition as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Greece last time around.

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Northern Ireland have been the better side in this fixture with a 3-1 lead in terms of wins, while three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the second group stage fixture of the Nations League last Sunday at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Northern Ireland form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Cyprus form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus Team News

Northern Ireland

The Green and White Army called up 28 players for their four Nations League fixtures in June. There were no reported injuries or suspension concerns ahead of their final game of the month.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cyprus

All 26 players called up for the Nations League fixtures are at Nikos Kostenoglou's disposal, as Cyprus have no reported injuries or suspension concerns at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus Predicted XIs

Northern Ireland (4-1-4-1): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Ciaron Brown, Jonny Evans, Paddy McNair, Paddy Lane; Steven Davis; Alfie McCalmont, Niall McGinn, Gavin Whyte, Shayne Lavery; Kyle Lafferty

Cyprus (3-4-3): Andreas Christodoulou (GK); Nicolas Ioannou, Konstantinos Laifis, Pavlos Correa; Andreas Avraam, Alex Gogić, Kostakis Artymatas, Dimitris Theodorou; Grigoris Kastanos, Loizos Loizou, Demetris Christofi

Northern Ireland vs Cyprus Prediction

Northern Ireland scored their first two goals in their ongoing Nations League campaign last time around and will be hoping to find the back of the net again in this home game against Cyprus.

Cyprus have failed to score a goal in the competition while conceding five goals in three games. We do not expect them to score a goal in this game and back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-0 Cyprus

