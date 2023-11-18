Northern Ireland vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Northern Ireland will invite Denmark to Windsor Park in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

The match has no significance for either team as the hosts, fifth in Group H table will remain in the fifth place even if they registe a win and can't qualify for the playoffs as well. The visitors, meanwhile, have booked their place in the main event, thanks to seven wins from the nine games thus far.

The hosts met Finland in their previous outing, suffering a 4-0 loss. The visitors met Slovenia on Friday, registering a 2-1 win. Erik Janža had leveled the scoring for Denmark just four minutes after Joakim Mæhle broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Thomas Delaney bagged the match-winner in the 54th minute with Jonas Wind providing the assist.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1978. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record currently with a 5-2 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

The visitors registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, which was their first win in the 21st century against the hosts.

Interestingly, the visitors have won seven of their nine games in the qualifiers and the hosts have lost seven times.

Northern Ireland's two wins against Denmark have both come at home in European qualifiers, though, they have just one win in their last seven home games in the qualifiers.

The visitors head into the match on a five-game winning run, scoring 12 times and conceding just thrice in that period.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts failing to score four times in that period.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Prediction

The Green and White Army have lost seven of their last eight games in European qualifiers, failing to score six times in that period. They have not fared much better at home, with just one win in seven games. Interestingly, they have lost just once at home to the visitors and will look to make the most of their home advantage.

De Rød-Hvide head into the match in great form, winning five games on the spin. In European qualifiers, they have lost just once in 18 games. They have just one defeat in eight away games while recording three wins in that period.

Kasper Hjulmand will be without the services of Christian Nørgaard, who picked up his third yellow card of the qualifying campaign and will serve a suspension here. The visitors have enough squad depth to make up for the midfielder's absence.

While both teams will look to finish their qualification campaign on a positive note, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a narrow win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-2 Denmark.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes