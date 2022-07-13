Northern Ireland vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England, the hosts of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, will face neighbors Northern Ireland in the third round of group stage fixtures on Saturday.

England have finished as runners-up at the tournament twice and will be hoping to go all the way in this edition as the hosts. They come into this game on the back of an outstanding 8-0 win against Norway.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, have found it difficult in this group and have lost both their opening fixtures.

Northern Ireland vs England Head-to-Head

England have been the dominant side in this fixture as far as their head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games out of a total of 10 fixtures played between the two sides. Only a solitary victory went in favor of Northern Ireland.

England thrashed Northern Ireland by a 5-1 scoreline in the previous meeting between the two sides.

England form guide: W-W

Northern Ireland form guide: L-L

Northern Ireland vs England Team News

Northern Ireland

Defender Demi Vance is doubtful for this fixture after picking up a niggle in their last outing against Austria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Demi Vance

Suspended: None

England

Sarina Wiegman has called up a 23-woman squad for the competition. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the team ahead of the game.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Northern Ireland vs England Predicted XIs

Northern Ireland (4-3-3): Lauren Perry (GK), Emily Wilson, Cassey How, Toni Finnegan, Julie Nelson, Joey Andrews, Louise Mcdaniel, Sarah Mcfadden, Laura Lafferty, Kelsie Burrows, Lauren Wade

England (3-5-2): Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Nikita Parris

Northern Ireland vs England Prediction

England go into this fixture as the overwhelming favorites given their current form under Sarina Weigman and their past record in this particular fixture.

Northern Ireland's campaign could very much come to a halt if they fail to pick up any points from this tie. They will have to be incredibly firm at the back to have any chance of picking up points from this clash.

England are definitely the favorites to clinch the tie and we expect them to win by a big margin.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-5 England

