Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Northern Ireland and Germany are back in action in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at Windsor Park on Monday. Germany head into the game on a 10-game winning streak against Michael O'Neill’s men and will be looking to extend this 28-year streak.
Northern Ireland returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they edged out Slovakia 2-0 at Windsor Park.
Before that, O'Neill’s side kicked off their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 1986 with a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg on September 4, three days before losing 3-1 at the hands of Germany.
Northern Ireland have picked up six points from the first nine available to sit second in the Group A standings, only behind first-placed Germany on goal difference.
On the other hand, Germany put on a show at the PreZero Arena as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Luxembourg when the two nations squared off on Friday.
Julian Nagelsmann’s men had kicked off their qualifying campaign with a shock 2-0 defeat against Slovakia on September 4, three days before bouncing back in a comfortable home victory over Northern Ireland.
Germany will look to make it 11 straight victories over Monday’s hosts and take a three-point lead at the top of Group A as they aim for a 19th straight World Cup appearance.
Northern Ireland vs Germany Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Germany boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 14 of the last 20 meetings between the two nations.
- Northern Ireland have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- Germany are unbeaten in their last 13 games against O'Neill’s men, picking up 10 wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 1983.
- Northern Ireland are on a run of five back-to-back competitive home wins, stretching back to October 2023, when they were beaten 1-0 by Slovenia in the European Championship qualifiers.
Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction
Northern Ireland and Germany find themselves level on points in Group A and will be looking to take pole position in the standings with a win on Monday.
However, Nagelsmann’s side boast the firepower needed to secure all three points, and we are backing them to get the better of Ireland at Windsor Park.
Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany
Northern Ireland vs Germany Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Germany to win
Tip 2: First to score - Germany (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Northern Ireland)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last eight meetings between the two nations)