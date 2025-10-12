Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Northern Ireland and Germany are back in action in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at Windsor Park on Monday. Germany head into the game on a 10-game winning streak against Michael O'Neill’s men and will be looking to extend this 28-year streak.

Northern Ireland returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they edged out Slovakia 2-0 at Windsor Park.

Before that, O'Neill’s side kicked off their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 1986 with a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg on September 4, three days before losing 3-1 at the hands of Germany.

Northern Ireland have picked up six points from the first nine available to sit second in the Group A standings, only behind first-placed Germany on goal difference.

On the other hand, Germany put on a show at the PreZero Arena as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Luxembourg when the two nations squared off on Friday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men had kicked off their qualifying campaign with a shock 2-0 defeat against Slovakia on September 4, three days before bouncing back in a comfortable home victory over Northern Ireland.

Germany will look to make it 11 straight victories over Monday’s hosts and take a three-point lead at the top of Group A as they aim for a 19th straight World Cup appearance.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Germany boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 14 of the last 20 meetings between the two nations.

Northern Ireland have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Germany are unbeaten in their last 13 games against O'Neill’s men, picking up 10 wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in November 1983.

Northern Ireland are on a run of five back-to-back competitive home wins, stretching back to October 2023, when they were beaten 1-0 by Slovenia in the European Championship qualifiers.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Prediction

Northern Ireland and Germany find themselves level on points in Group A and will be looking to take pole position in the standings with a win on Monday.

However, Nagelsmann’s side boast the firepower needed to secure all three points, and we are backing them to get the better of Ireland at Windsor Park.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany

Northern Ireland vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany to win

Tip 2: First to score - Germany (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Northern Ireland)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last eight meetings between the two nations)

