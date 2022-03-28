Northern Ireland vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Northern Ireland and Hungary go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Windsor Park Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since September 2015 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the Euro qualifiers.

Northern Ireland returned to winning ways last Friday as they comfortably edged out Luxembourg 3-1 away from home.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last three games, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Next up is the stern test of taking on an opposing side who they have managed just one win against in their previous six encounters.

Meanwhile, Hungary were denied a third win on the spin last time out as they lost 1-0 against Serbia.

Prior to that, they picked up two successive wins from their final two World Cup qualification games, seeing off San Marino and Poland respectively.

Hungary have managed just one win from their last five friendly outings, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Northern Ireland vs Hungary Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Hungary boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Northern Ireland have managed one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Northern Ireland Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Hungary Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Northern Ireland vs Hungary Team News

Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair are injury doubts for Northern Ireland and could miss Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Jonny Evans, Paddy McNair

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hungary

Hungary head into the game with a clean bill of health after emerging unscathed against Serbia last Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland vs Hungary Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Southwood; Tom Flanagan, Ciaron Brown, Craig Cathcart; Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Steven Davis, George Saville, Corry Evans; Josh Magennis, Shayne Lavery

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Péter Gulácsi; Endre Botka, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai

Northern Ireland vs Hungary Prediction

Both sides head into the game in similar form, claiming two wins from their last three games and this makes for an exciting watch. However, Northern Ireland are unbeaten in each of their last five home games and we predict they will keep this form going and come away with a slender win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-1 Hungary

