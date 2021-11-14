Northern Ireland vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Seeking to maintain their unbeaten run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Italy take a trip to Windsor Park Stadium to face Northern Ireland on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of snapping their three-game winless run and will be looking to build on that performance.

Northern Ireland returned to winning ways last Friday when they narrowly edged out Lithuania 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, Ian Baraclough’s side failed to pick up a win in three straight games, losing twice and picking up one draw.

The result saw Northern Ireland rise to third place in Group C, level on eight points with Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Italy failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on home turf.

Prior to that, Roberto Manicini’s men claimed a 2-1 win over Belgium when the sides squared off for bronze at the UEFA Nations League back in October.

Italy, who are yet to taste defeat in the qualifiers, currently sit top of the log, level on 15 points with second-placed Switzerland.

The Azzurri hold the edge over the Swiss going into the last round of games with a goal difference two better than their Alpine neighbors.

To come first in the group and secure qualification to the World Cup next year, Italy must maintain a better goal difference than Switzerland, who are at home against Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland vs Italy Head-To-Head

With seven wins from their last 10 encounters, Italy boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Northern Ireland have managed just one win in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Northern Ireland Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Italy Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Northern Ireland vs Italy Team News

Northern Ireland

Jamal Lewis is back in contention for the hosts after serving his suspension against Lithuania last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Italy

Italy remain without the services of Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Ciro Immobile, Giorgio Chiellini and Marco Verratti, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland vs Italy Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Ciaron Brown, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans; Jordan Jones, Stuart Dallas, George Saville, Steven Davis; Paddy McNair, Shane Ferguson, Conor Washington

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Northern Ireland vs Italy Prediction

Italy have been utterly dominant in recent meetings against Northern Ireland and considering they boast a plethora of world-class talent in their camp, we predict they will return to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-2 Italy

Edited by Peter P