Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan return to action in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they face off in Group H on Monday (June 19).

The hosts failed to get their qualifying campaign back on track, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Denmark on Friday.

Before that, Michael O'Neill’s men had kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over San Marino in their group opener, three days before losing 1-0 to Finland at home. With three points from a possible nine, the Norn Iron are fifth in Group H, just above rock-bottom San Marino.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan moved into the upper echelons of the standings with a 3-0 win over San Marino on Friday.

This was a second straight win for Magomed Adiev’s men, who edged out Denmark 3-2 in March after suffering a 2-1 loss against Slovenia in their group opener.

With six points from three games, Kazakhstan are second in Group H, level on points with first-placed Denmark.

Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will look to begin their rivalry on a high.

O'Neill’s men have lost three of their last four games across competitions, with their win over San Marino in March being an exception.

Kazakhstan are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 competitive games since March 2022, winning seven.

Northern Ireland have managed one win in six home games, losing three and drawing two since November 2021.

Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan Prediction

While Northern Ireland appear to have run out of steam, Kazakhstan are firing on all cylinders. Adiev’s side head are coming off a dominant display against San Marino and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in Northern Ireland’s three qualifying games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Kazakhstan’s last six outings.)

