Northern Ireland vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland will welcome Lithuania to Windsor Park for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Bulgaria last month. Todor Nedelev scored a second-half brace to inspire a comeback victory for his side.

Lithuania fell to a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Switzerland on home turf. Breel Embolo scored a first-half brace to inspire the rout.

That defeat left the Green and White Army in fourth spot in Group C, having garnered five points from six matches.

Lithuania occupy the bottom spot in the table on three points, making this a dead-rubber clash between two sides who have already been eliminated.

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

Northern Ireland have registered two wins and one draw from three previous matches against Lithuania.

Their most recent meeting came in September when four different men got on the scoresheet to help Northern Ireland secure a 4-1 win away from home in the first leg.

The home side are currently on a three-game winless run while Lithuania have lost four of their last five matches.

Northern Ireland form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Lithuania form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania Team News

Northern Ireland

Rangers midfielder and team captain Steven Davis headlines the squad of 25 players to prosecute the qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy. The 36-year-old is joined is camp by other experienced players like Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lithuania

Coach Valdas Ivanauskas called up 23 players to dispute the qualifier against Northern Ireland and a friendly against Kuwait.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Ciaron Brown, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans; Jordan Jones, Stuart Dallas, George Saville, Steven Davis; Paddy McNair, Shane Ferguson, Conor Washington

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ernestas Setkus (GK); Rolandas Barauykas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Benas Satkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Linas Megelaitis, Domantas Simkus; Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Fedor Cernych; Karolis Laukzemis

Northern Ireland vs Lithuania Prediction

Both sides have nothing but pride left to play for and this could see the two teams go all out for the win. The hosts have notoriously struggled to get going in attack but their fortunes could change against a side with one of the worst defensive records in the qualifiers.

Northern Ireland's recent home form has not inspired much confidence, with the Brits currently on a nine-game winless run in front of their fans. However, we are backing Ian Baraclough's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-0 Lithuania

Edited by Peter P