Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Northern Ireland and Luxembourg get their 2024 UEFA Nations League campaign up and running when they face off at Windsor Park on Thursday. Both nations are in Group 3 of League C and will battle with Belarus and Bulgaria for promotion.

Northern Ireland returned to winning ways on June 11, when they beat Andorra 2-0 in a friendly matchup courtesy of a first-half brace from Liverpool man Conor Bradley.

This followed a 5-1 hammering at the hands of 2024 European Championship winners Spain in a friendly on June 8, which saw their three-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Northern Ireland now get their Nations League campaign underway, where they finished third in Group 2 of League C back in 2022 after picking up just five points from six matches.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-0 friendly defeat against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium on June 8.

Luc Holtz’s men have now lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat against Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoff on Match 21.

Luxembourg will look to find their feet and begin the Nations League on a high, but they go up against an opposing side who have won their last two meetings, scoring four goals and conceding once in that time.

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Northern Ireland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg have picked up one win in that time, which came in September 2013, when they beat Michael O'Neill’s men 3-2 in the World Cup qualifiers, while the spoils have been shared once.

Northern Ireland have failed to win five of their last six UEFA Nations League matches, losing three and picking up two draws since June 2022.

Luxembourg have lost just one of their last five games in the Nations League while claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Prediction

Northern Ireland and Luxembourg head into Thursday’s clash in contrasting form, with O'Neill’s men picking up three wins and one draw in their last five outings.

Northern Ireland’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Northern Ireland to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Northern Ireland’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the hosts’ last 10 matches)

