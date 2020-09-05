Northern Ireland vs Norway Prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Northern Ireland are set to host an exciting Norway side as UEFA Nations League action kicks off at Windsor Park.

The hosts are fresh off a scrappy 1-1 draw against Romania, which saw them register their first point in the recently-commenced Nations League campaign. George Puscas opened the scoring for the Romanians who were given a significant advantage after Northern Irishman Josh Magennis was sent off in the 39th minute.

However, a late strike from Gavin Whyte saw them restore parity and help leave the Arena Nationala with a point. Despite Magennis' absence, Ireland would be confident of another positive result heading into their next fixture against the Norwegians, who lost their first Nations League game.

Lars Lagerback's men were up against a resilient Austrian side without the presence of star man David Alaba. Goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer, either side of half-time, were enough for the away side to record three points. Erling Haaland's 66th-minute strike was merely a consolation in the context of the end result.

Northern Ireland vs Norway Head-to-head

Northern Ireland have a poor record against Norway

The two League B Group 1 sides have only played each other on nine occasions in their history, and only five of them were in the 21st century. Overall, Norway have emerged victorious on seven of those occasions and carry a considerable head-to-head lead into this game.

Ian Baraclough's men have beaten Norway twice either side of the turn of the century, with their last win coming in 2017. Conor Washington and Jamie Ward helped Northern Ireland to a 2-0 win over the Norwegians. However, in the previous fixture they played in, a Chris Brunt own goal saw Norway pick up all three points in a 1-0 in the same year.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland form guide (across all competitions): L-L-W-D-L-D

Norway form guide (across all competitions): D-D-D-W-W-L

Northern Ireland vs Norway Team News

Hull City striker Josh Magennis was sent off in the first half of Northern Ireland's clash against Romania, due to which he will be unavailable for this fixture. Kyle Lafferty could be expected to replace the striker in their starting XI.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Josh Magennis

39' Down to 10 men. Josh Magennis picks up a second yellow card and sees red #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 4, 2020

Norway are blessed with a fit squad ahead of this encounter. In-form striker Alexander Sorloth could be brought into the XI as Norway would look to put their toothless display behind them and register their first points in the competition.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Northern Ireland vs Norway Predicted XIs

Northern Ireland Predicted XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Stuart Dallas, Daniel Ballard, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis; Conor Washington, Corry Evans, Steven Davis, George Saville; Paddy McNair; Kyle Lafferty

Norway Predicted XI: Rune Jarstein; Omar Elabdellaoui, Tore Reginiussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Haitam Aleesami; Morten Thorsby, Sander Berge, Mathias Normann, Stefan Johansen; Joshua King, Erling Haaland

Northern Ireland vs Norway Prediction

Haaland celebrates after scoring Norway's only goal against Austria

Despite their gritty display against Romania in the previous game, Northern Ireland might face a challenging outing against a talented Norway side. With the likes of King, Sorloth, and Bundesliga star Haaland among their ranks, the Norwegians would look to put a disappointing display against Austria behind them with a resounding win against their upcoming opponents.

Predicted scoreline: Northern Ireland 0-2 Norway

Also read: 5 Transfers which changed football