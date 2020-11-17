Northern Ireland vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Northern Ireland host Romania at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night, in their final UEFA Nations League group clash.

The hosts go into their last game in League B1 having only managed a single point from their opening five group games, which has left them on the brink of relegation to League C.

That draw came in Romania on Matchday 1, when Northern Ireland managed to come away with a point, despite having Josh Magennis sent off in that game.

It has been a month of heartbreak for Northern Ireland, after they lost to Slovakia last month in the playoff final, which ensured they would not be going to the European Championships next summer.

Romania, too, won't be there, having lost to Iceland in the playoff semifinal last month. They join Azerbaijan as the only two host countries that will not be present at the championships next summer.

Romania's scheduled Nations League match against Norway had been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Norwegian squad. It is not yet clear what the fate of that game would be, so this game is still important as Romania look to avoid relegation to League C.

Northern Ireland vs Romania Head-to-Head

Northern Ireland have won three out of seven previous games against Romania, losing two.

The last game between these two was in Bucharest in September, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Northern Ireland form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Romania form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Northern Ireland vs Romania Team News

Mihai Balasa, Nicusor Bancu, Valentin Cojocaru, and Vlad Chiriches are injured and will miss this game for Romania.

Injured: Mihai Balasa, Nicusor Bancu, Valentin Cojocaru, Vlad Chiriches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andrei Burca

Northern Ireland will miss Matthew Kennedy and Corry Evans, who are ruled out with injuries. Jonny Evans is also a doubt.

Injured: Matthew Kennedy, Corry Evans

Doubtful: Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland vs Romania Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Shane Ferguson, Tom Flanagan, Danny Ballard, Michael Smith; Jordan Jones, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Galbraith, Niall McGinn; Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Cristian Ganea, Alin Tosca, Ionut Nedelcearu, Cristian Manea; Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Maxim; Eric Bicfalvi, Denis Alibec, George Puscas

Northern Ireland vs Romania Prediction

In the form that Northern Ireland currently find themselves in, it is hard to fancy them against any team. So we are predicting a narrow Romania win in this game.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Romania