Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Northern Ireland and Slovenia go head-to-head at Windsor Park in Group H of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts returned to winning ways in style, as they cruised to a 3-0 win over San Marino at Windsor Park on Saturday. Before that, Michael O'Neill’s men were on a run of five defeats, conceding eight goals and scoring twice.

With six points from seven games, Northern Ireland are fifth in the standings, 10 points behind second-placed Denmark, with three games remaining.

Slovenia, meanwhile, edged closer to clinching a spot in Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Finland at the weekend. Matjaz Kek’s men have won their last three games, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Denmark in June.

With 16 points from seven games, Slovakia are atop Group H, level on points with second-placed Denmark.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings, Northern Ireland boast a slightly upper hand in the fixture.

Slovenia have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Northern Ireland have lost five of six qualifiers, with their 3-0 win over San Marino being the exception.

Slovenia have lost one of their six away games across competitions, winning thrice, since June 2022.

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Prediction

While Northern Ireland’s quest for a place in Germany has come to an end, they will look to the campaign strong. However, Slovenia are firing on all cylinders and should pick up a fourth straight win.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Slovenia

Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)