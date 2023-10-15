Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Northern Ireland and Slovenia go head-to-head at Windsor Park in Group H of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).
The hosts returned to winning ways in style, as they cruised to a 3-0 win over San Marino at Windsor Park on Saturday. Before that, Michael O'Neill’s men were on a run of five defeats, conceding eight goals and scoring twice.
With six points from seven games, Northern Ireland are fifth in the standings, 10 points behind second-placed Denmark, with three games remaining.
Slovenia, meanwhile, edged closer to clinching a spot in Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Finland at the weekend. Matjaz Kek’s men have won their last three games, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Denmark in June.
With 16 points from seven games, Slovakia are atop Group H, level on points with second-placed Denmark.
Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With three wins from the last six meetings, Northern Ireland boast a slightly upper hand in the fixture.
- Slovenia have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.
- Northern Ireland have lost five of six qualifiers, with their 3-0 win over San Marino being the exception.
- Slovenia have lost one of their six away games across competitions, winning thrice, since June 2022.
Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Prediction
While Northern Ireland’s quest for a place in Germany has come to an end, they will look to the campaign strong. However, Slovenia are firing on all cylinders and should pick up a fourth straight win.
Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Slovenia
Northern Ireland vs Slovenia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Slovenia
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)