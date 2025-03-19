Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Northern Ireland will face Switzerland at Windsor Park on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side performed brightly in the group stages of the UEFA Nations League, securing promotion back to League B and will be looking to build on that when they return to action this week.

Ad

They played out a 2-2 draw away at Luxembourg in their last game, with Isaac Price and Liverpool's Conor Bradley handing the Green and White Army a two-goal lead early after the restart before their opponents leveled the scores later in the contest.

Switzerland, on the other hand, failed to perform in the Nations League last year, ultimately suffering relegation from League A for the first time. They were beaten 3-2 by Spain in their most recent outing and will be looking to bounce back from that as they gear up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

Following Friday's game, the A-Team will return to home soil where they are set to host Luxembourg in more friendly action.

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Northern Ireland have won two of those games while Switzerland have won one more, with their other three matchups ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021 which the A-Team won 2-0 via goals from Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2004.

Northern Ireland were ranked 71st in the latest FIFA rankings, some way behind their midweek opponents in 20th place.

Ad

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Prediction

The Green and White Army are undefeated in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have won their last four games on home soil by a 11-0 aggregate scoreline and will head into the weekend clash with their confidence sky-high.

Switzerland, meanwhile, are without a win in their last seven matches, with four of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should just edge this one.

Ad

Prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Switzerland

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback