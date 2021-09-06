Northern Ireland vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The first international break of the season ends this week and will see Northern Ireland host Switzerland in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland sit fourth in the group with four points from three games. They began their qualification campaign with a 2-0 loss against Italy.

Northern Ireland then drew 2-2 against Bulgaria in their next game before picking up their first win in the group, a 4-1 victory against Lithuania.

The Northern Irish defeated Estonia 1-0 in a friendly on Sunday to make it three wins from their last four games. They had only won once in their 13 games prior and will be looking to build on their good form when they face Switzerland.

Switzerland sit four points behind group leaders Italy but have played two games less than the Italians.

The Swiss beat Bulgaria 3-1 in their first qualifier game before making it two wins out of two with a 1-0 victory over Lithuania. They then held Italy to a goalless draw on Sunday to take their tally to seven points in three games.

Switzerland could potentially go up to first place should they win their games in hand. They will therefore be targeting victory against Northern Ireland in a quest to qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup.

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Northern Ireland and Switzerland. Both nations have won two games apiece. There have also been two draws between the sides.

The two countries last met in 2017 in the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The game ended in a goalless draw although Switzerland advanced to the main tournament after winning the first leg 1-0.

Northern Ireland Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-D-L

Switzerland Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-W-W

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Team News

Northern Ireland

There are no injury or suspension concerns in the Northern Ireland camp ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Switzerland also have a fully fit side with a couple of players in line to make their debut for the country.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Paddy McNair, Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard; Michael Smith, Alistair McCann, Steven Davis, Jordan Thompson, Jamal Lewis; Shayne Lavery, Conor Washington

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Yan Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Fabian Frei, Djibril Sow; Renato Steffen, Steven Zuber; Haris Seferovic

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland Prediction

Northern Ireland are enjoying a good spell and have now won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. Their wins have, however, come against teams ranked far lower than them and will have a tougher test on Wednesday.

Switzerland have lost just twice in their last 13 games and know they can potentially top their group with wins in their outstanding games. They should be able to get the job done against Northern Ireland.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 Switzerland

