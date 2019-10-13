Norway 1-1 Spain: 3 talking points | European Qualifiers

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 174 // 13 Oct 2019, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norweigian players celebrate

It was quite an entertaining game of football, as former European champions Spain were held to a draw in Oslo. Spain's goal early in the second half was cancelled by a Joshua King strike for Norway in the closing embers of the game.

It was a good first period, with chances opening up on both sides of the aisle, however, it was all square at the break.

The second period began in stunning fashion, as Saul Niguez scored a beautiful goal from outside the Norwegian penalty area, sending the ball beyond Rune Jarstein and into the bottom right corner.

Spain was cruising towards a win, but the Norwegians struck gold deep in stoppage time as Kepa Arrizabalaga committed a foul in the box. Joshua King stepped up to coolly convert the ensuing spot-kick, pushing forward La Roja's qualification party.

The Spaniards will qualify for Euro 2020 if they get at least a draw in their next encounter. In this article, we analyse some key points from the match.

#3 Spain's 100 per cent record broken

Sergio Ramos

It wasn't business as usual this time around for Group F leaders, Spain, as they dropped points for the first time in the qualifiers. The first leg had ended 2-1 in favour of Robert Moreno's men, thanks to a converted penalty by Sergio Ramos late in the game.

The Spaniards had ridden roughshod over all comers before this fixture and were expecting more of the same as they cruised towards the finish line. However, Spain's shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga entered into the referee's bad book in the closing embers of the encounter, as he single-handedly gave Norway a lifeline by clattering into their captain, Omar Elabdellaoui, in the box.

The referee awarded a spot-kick, and Lars Lagerback's men swiftly converted the penalty for a well-deserved draw.

1 / 2 NEXT