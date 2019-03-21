×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Norway difficult team in Euro qualifiers: Jordi Alba

IANS
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:32 IST
IANS Image
BARCELONA, Oct. 25, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Jordi Alba (Front) of Barcelona celebrates his goal during a group B Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 24, 2018. Barcelona won 2-0. (Xinhua/Joan Gosa/IANS)

Madrid, March 21 (IANS) With many new players set to debut for the Spanish national football team, Spain and Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba warned that Norway will likely give the La Roja a hard time when the teams square off in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Spain will host Norway at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium and then play Malta on the road on the first two match days of the Euro 2020 qualifiers scheduled for March 23 and 26, respectively, Efe news reported.

"Norway can complicate our lives but with the quality and the drive we have, hopefully everything will go well," Alba said at a press conference at the Spanish football federation's facilities here on Wednesday.

"We will focus on a difficult rival like Norway," he added. "Every opponent can cause you troubles, this is the reality nowadays."

For these two matches, Spain coach and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has decided to introduce many changes to his roster by excluding some big names such as Real Madrid's Isco, Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Koke.

"There are a lot of (players) coming (to the Spanish team) for the first time, and they have to understand the coach's ideas," Alba stated.

Alba said that many young players have joined the national team since the beginning of Enrique's tenure, and that he has underscored that the younger players needed to listen to their veteran and experienced teammates.

Alba also discussed the decision of his Barcelona teammate, defender Gerard Pique, to join the Catalonia national team, months after Pique retired from international duty with Spain.

"I have not talked to him (Pique) about this, but he would have his reasons," Alba said.

IANS
NEWS
Jordi Alba says renewing contract with Barcelona perfectly timed
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: Marcelo And Jordi Alba - When Speed Meets Football!
RELATED STORY
Girona one of the toughest teams in LaLiga - Jordi Alba
RELATED STORY
How could Barcelona lineup while resting Jordi Alba
RELATED STORY
Barca extend Jordi Alba deal
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jordi Alba signs new Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Why Barcelona should think twice about giving Jordi Alba a new contract
RELATED STORY
Alba wants new deal for Messi after signing Barcelona extension
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold, Major Jordi Alba contract update and more Barcelona Transfer News: 28 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: 'Morata would be more than welcome to join club,' says Jordi Alba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us