Norway manager provides update on Martin Odegaard's injury

Manager Stale Solbakken has provided an update on Martin Odegaard after the 22-year-old was taken off at half-time in Norway's 3-0 win over Gibraltar in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

The Arsenal loanee did not take the field in the second half after what appeared to be an ankle injury. Nevertheless, Solbakken is optimistic about Martin Odegaard's chances of playing against Turkey on Tuesday. Allaying concerns about any major injury, Solbakken said about the player:

"I have a big hope that Martin will be fit for the game against Turkey on Saturday. Not a serious injury".

Martin Odegaard, who has scored just once in 27 games for Norway, has sizzled at Arsenal since arriving from Real Madrid on loan in January. The Norwegian has made 12 appearances for the North London team, scoring two goals.

Odegaard recently said about his Arsenal stint:

"I think it has been good, right from the start. I adapted to the way we played quite early. I lacked a little self-confidence and things like that, but I feel I have got better and better every day," the Norwegian said.

"He's been really influential" - Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard's impact at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard (left) and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also happy about the impact Martin Odegaard has made at Arsenal. The Spaniard hailed the player's performance after Arsenal's 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday, saying:

"When everyone was a little trembling, he gave us that stability and that composure on the ball, and he created chance after chance. He’s been showing that, I think, from week one. The way he steps on the pitch, he always wants the ball, the way he commands the pressing. He’s been really influential."

The Norwegian was heavily involved in Arsenal's comeback from a 3-0 deficit at the London Stadium on Sunday. Arteta had glowing words for Odegaard, saying:

"I think we’ve all been a bit surprised because he looks really shy and humble, but when he steps on that pitch he’s a real character and he loves to play football".

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to make Martin Odegaard's move permanent in the summer. Even though the North London club do not have a purchase option in his loan deal, Odegaard's future at the Los Blancos is far from certain at the moment.